Michel Demare Purchases 700 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Stock

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AZN opened at GBX 7,615 ($100.17) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,630.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,354.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

