Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 135 Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96).
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 152 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).
Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,861 ($37.63) on Thursday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,753.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,618.75.
Coca Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
