Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) Insider Peter Gareth Davies Sells 176,295 Shares

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) insider Peter Gareth Davies sold 176,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63), for a total value of £352,590 ($463,812.15).

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 205.10 ($2.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.22. Gateley Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $235.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their price target on Gateley from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 252 ($3.31) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

