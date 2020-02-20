Louise Smalley Sells 3,000 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,786 ($62.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.28. Whitbread plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,617.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,457.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Whitbread to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,622.06 ($60.80).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

