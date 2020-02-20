Alex Smith Sells 51,263 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith sold 51,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75), for a total value of £185,059.43 ($243,435.19).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Alex Smith purchased 48 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £187.20 ($246.25).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Alex Smith sold 100,000 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92), for a total value of £374,000 ($491,975.80).

On Monday, January 13th, Alex Smith acquired 52 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £185.12 ($243.51).

On Thursday, December 19th, Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 359.50 ($4.73) on Thursday. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 364.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $477.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Separately, HSBC raised their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

