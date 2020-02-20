SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.