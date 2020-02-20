SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Earnings History for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ranger Energy Services to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ranger Energy Services to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Nelnet Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Nelnet Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Dell Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Dell Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Boardwalk REIT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Boardwalk REIT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
J C Penney Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
J C Penney Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report