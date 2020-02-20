Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RNGR opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

