Nelnet (NNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE:NNI opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.33. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

