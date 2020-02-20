Dell (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dell to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lowered their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

