Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. ValuEngine lowered Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

