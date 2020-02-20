J C Penney (JCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect J C Penney to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J C Penney stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. J C Penney has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

