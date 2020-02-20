Pra Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Pra Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

