CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

