Discovery Inc Series B (DISCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

