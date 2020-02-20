Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PBA stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.60%.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
