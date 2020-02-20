Critical Comparison: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 32.66% 13.40% 1.55% First Midwest Bancorp 23.08% 9.41% 1.25%

Risk & Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 3.58 $15.17 million N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 2.64 $199.74 million $1.98 10.44

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

