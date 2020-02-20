Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Million

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to announce $3.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.59 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $3.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.45 million, with estimates ranging from $18.35 million to $20.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINE. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PINE opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,405,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,354,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,866,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

