Analyzing Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & TELA Bio (NYSE:MOHO)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 1 3 9 0 2.62

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $13.31, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $199.01 million 1.18 $6.12 million N/A N/A Vipshop $12.29 billion 0.74 $309.62 million $0.43 31.79

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 3.62% 17.41% 8.14%

Summary

Vipshop beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sports apparel, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and consumer electronic products, including computers, mobile handsets, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreens, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish; and home furnishings comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts. Additionally, the company offers Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit, as well as wealth management services. It provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com online platforms, as well as through its cellular phone application. Additionally, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, consulting, and software development and information technology support services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

