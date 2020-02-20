Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00

News coverage about Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $8.90.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
