Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

News stories about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
HIIQ opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.
In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,852 shares of company stock valued at $20,045,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
