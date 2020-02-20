PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Receiving Extremely Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENC opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. PEN has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

