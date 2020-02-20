American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s analysis:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Citigroup began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

