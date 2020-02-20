ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.80

Media coverage about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $56.07 on Thursday. ASX LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

