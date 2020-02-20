Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ESCC opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

