Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.62. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.