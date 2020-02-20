Citigroup Lowers BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 165

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BT.A. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective (down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.17 ($2.86).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09).

In other news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

