Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

