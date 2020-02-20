Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.72 ($55.49).

Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.49.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

