ValuEngine Lowers Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Sell

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAVVF. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of 187.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

