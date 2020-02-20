Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

