JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.62 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

