EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE NPO opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.