Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.91) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.02) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.33 ($2.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

