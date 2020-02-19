First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.