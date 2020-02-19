First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.90 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Linde by 4,180.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,902,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Linde by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,173,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,419,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

NYSE:LIN opened at $223.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $166.07 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.