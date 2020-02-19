First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.84 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RHP opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Several research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

