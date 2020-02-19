First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

