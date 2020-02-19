First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,789 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Post were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,591,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after buying an additional 115,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 349,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,034,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.70.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,783 shares of company stock worth $3,517,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

