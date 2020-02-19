First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 101,034 IAA (NYSE:IAA)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of IAA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,867,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IAA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

NYSE:IAA opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.