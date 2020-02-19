First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 98.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 183.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capri by 1,968.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

