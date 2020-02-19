First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Orange by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Orange by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Orange by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

