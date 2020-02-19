First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.68 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WNS by 110.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

