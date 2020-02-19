First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,609 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,377,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.17. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

Several analysts have commented on RDY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

