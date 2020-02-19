First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.60 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after buying an additional 215,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 231,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after buying an additional 430,284 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,215,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,376,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE:DEI opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.