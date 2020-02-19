First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,194 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1,845.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

