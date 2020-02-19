Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kennametal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kennametal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 61.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.