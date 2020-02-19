First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 44,178 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Fulton Financial worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

