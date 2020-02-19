DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XP. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,427,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of XP stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

