DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Delek US stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.