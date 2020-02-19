DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,356 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WNS were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WNS by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

